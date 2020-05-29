Business News
May 29, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil GDP to fall 5% or more this year: central bank chief Campos Neto

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will likely shrink by 5% or more this year, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday, which would be a record annual downturn and worse than the government’s current forecast of a 4.7% contraction.

Speaking in a live webinar event hosted by Valor Capital Group after figures showed that Brazil’s economy shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter, Campos Neto also said that a coronavirus-fueled ‘fear factor’ will hang over the world economy at least until the middle of next year.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below