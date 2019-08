FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto is seen during a BTG Pactual event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy flatlined or expanded slightly in the second quarter but the pace of growth should pick up, albeit gradually, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

Campos Neto also said that a benign outlook for inflation should allow the central bank to provide additional policy stimulus, according to a presentation to the Senate’s economic committee posted on the central bank’s website.