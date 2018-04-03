FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 9:34 PM / in 21 hours

U.S.-China trade tensions unlikely to hurt growth: Brazil central bank

Bruno Federowski, Marcela Ayres

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Escalating trade tensions between the United States and China are unlikely to hurt global economic growth, Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn told Reuters on Tuesday.

Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn gestures during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Emerging markets sold off on Monday after China announced retaliatory tariffs against U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist efforts. Goldfajn said he expects global trade tensions to generate short-term uncertainty, but they should eventually be resolved through new trade deals.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres, additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Matthew Lewis

