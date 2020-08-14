Weak inflation presents policy challenge for Brazil central bank: director

FILE PHOTO: The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia, Brazil October 29, 2019.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank faces monetary policy challenges ahead, in large part because inflation forecasts and inflation expectations remain below its central target, the bank’s Monetary Policy director Bruno Serra said on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual event hosted by Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Serra also noted the central bank’s stance at its policy meeting last week that any future interest rate cuts would have to be small and gradual due to financial stability concerns.