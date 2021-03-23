Brazil consumer confidence plunges in March, third biggest fall on record

FILE PHOTO: People walk in a popular shopping street before Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil plunged to a 10-month low in March, a survey indicated on Tuesday, hit by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and near collapse of the public health system in several cities.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation’s (FGV) consumer confidence index fell 9.8 points to 68.2 points in March, marking the third biggest fall since the data series began. The current situation index fell 5.5 points and the expectations index tumbled 12.3 points, FGV said.