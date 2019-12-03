Brazil public debt to end year between 76% and 77% of GDP - Treasury Secretary Almeida

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Secretary of the Treasury Mansueto Almeida is seen during a BTG Pactual event for its clients and investors in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s public debt will end this year between 76% and 77% of gross domestic product, while the nominal budget deficit should also fall slightly to around 6% of GDP, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Almeida also denied recent media reports that he will quit, saying he will stay in government through President Jair Bolsonaro’s first term at the end of 2022, preferably in his current post.