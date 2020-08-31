Business News
August 31, 2020 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil public sector debt rises to record 86.5% of GDP: central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s national debt rose to a record 86.5% of gross domestic product in July and the public sector primary deficit in the 12 months to July widened to 7.5% of GDP, the central bank said on Monday.

The public sector deficit excluding interest payments was 81.1 billion reais ($15 billion) in July, the central bank said, less than the 94 billion reais shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll, and the nominal deficit was 86.9 billion reais, also less than the expected 109.9 billion reais.

($1 = 5.42 reais)

Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra

