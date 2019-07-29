Brazil posts 12.7 billion reais primary budget deficit in June: central bank

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 12.7 billion reais ($3.35 billion), the central bank said on Monday, slightly higher than the 12.5 billion reais deficit economists had expected.

For the 12 months to June, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, fell to 1.42% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

Brazil’s gross debt as a share of GDP remained at 78.7% while net public-sector debt rose to 55.2% of GDP, the central bank said.