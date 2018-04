BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil is committed to the privatization of state-controlled power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET3.SA), new Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia told local television in his first interview after taking office on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The government estimated it could raise 12.2 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in additional revenue from the privatization of Eletrobras, as the company is known.