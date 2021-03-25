Brazil's central bank trims 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.8%

FILE PHOTO: A vendor wearing a face shield and a protective mask waits for customers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank trimmed its economic growth outlook for this year to 3.6% from 3.8% in its prior forecast, according to its latest quarterly inflation report on Thursday, citing “above-usual uncertainty” surrounding the pace of recovery.

The central bank also said that various measures of underlying inflation are at levels above the range compatible with meeting its inflation goals, and added that it expects a current account surplus of $2 billion this year, which would be the first surplus in 14 years.

