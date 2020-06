FILE PHOTO: People look at job listings posted on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy lost a net 331,901 formal jobs in May, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, another month of heavy job losses due to the COVID-19 crisis but less than half the record 860,503 jobs shed in April.

This brings the total number of formal jobs lost so far this year to 1.14 million, the ministry said.