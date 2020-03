BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday the new coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on the Brazilian economy.

The Brazilian currency weakened 1.27% to 4.70 reais to the dollar in mid-afternoon trading as investors feared the consequences of coronavirus and the government cut its 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.1%. Brazil has so far had 34 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths.