Brazil's House speaker Maia expects $260 billion pension reform to be approved in May or June

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Lower House President Rodrigo Maia attends a seminar in Brasilia, Brazil April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazil’s pension reform process will pick up momentum after the Easter holidays, staying on track for approval in the lower house in May or June, the lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference on Brazil in New York, Maia said the government’s communication with lawmakers had been poor but was now improving. Maia said he was also optimistic the final bill will generate the 1 trillion reais ($260 billion) in savings over the next decade the government is hoping for.