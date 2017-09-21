Brazil's minister sees higher revenues from tax renegotiation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal revenues from a tax debt renegotiation program have grown substantially and the plan may come to an end in due time next week if it is not changed in Congress, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles gestures during a meeting with businessmen in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Meirelles said Congress leaders continue to discuss potential changes to the program, known as Refis, which has been expected to help the government raise about 10 billion reais in revenues as it seeks to close a gaping budget deficit.