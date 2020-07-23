Brazil economic rebound much stronger than many had expected: economy ministry official

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Rio de Janeiro skyline, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis is proving to be much more robust than many observers had predicted, in large part due to the government’s emergency measures, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said.

Speaking to Exame Research in an online event broadcast on Wednesday, Sachsida said all the forecasts for a fall in gross domestic product of 6.5% or more this year will have to be revised, and the downturn will be much closer to the government’s projected -4.7%.