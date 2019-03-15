Business News
March 15, 2019 / 4:16 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil can't pull off pension reform without 1 trillion reais in savings: Economy Minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a meeting with governors about pension reform bill proposal in Brasilia, Brazil February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that pension reform must deliver at least 1 trillion reais ($262.26 billion) in savings in order to fund a transition from the current system to individual retirement accounts.

Guedes said the government would consider privatizing state-controlled companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Banco do Brasil SA after Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar finishes his current slate of planned privatizations.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Gram Slattery

