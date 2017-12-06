Brazil cuts rates to all-time low, hints at smaller Feb cut

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut interest rates to an all-time low on Wednesday and hinted at a smaller reduction early next year, although it said it would be extra cautious going forward.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 7.00 percent, capping a 725 basis-point decline since October 2016. The move was widely expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

In the policy statement announcing the decision, the bank said it could make another, smaller rate cut at its next meeting in February, reinforcing expectations of a 25 basis-point reduction as the end of the rate-cutting cycle draws near.

Still, the Copom “views this guidance as more susceptible to changes in its baseline scenario and balance of risks than in previous meetings,” it said in the statement.

“Going forward, the Committee judges that the current stage of the cycle recommends caution in conducting monetary policy.”

The remarks highlight the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian economy as government efforts to curb the growth of public debt hang in the balance and inflation remains stubbornly below the official target.

Most economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 25 basis-point cut in February, though that perception was far from unanimous. A sizeable minority expected the central bank to stand pat, while some bet on an additional 50 basis-point reduction.