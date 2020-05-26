Brazil eyes state asset sale task force post-crisis: deputy economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic recovery plan to pull the country out of the coronavirus crisis will focus on making it easier to do business, resuming structural reforms and will include a task force in charge of selling off state assets, Deputy Economy Minister Marcelo Guaranys said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an online live event hosted by consultancy KPMG, Guaranys also said emergency payments for informal workers have totaled 150 billion reais ($28 billion) over three months, but extending or making them permanent could bankrupt the country.