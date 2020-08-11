Brazil still on course for fastest recovery in emerging markets: central bank chief

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto gestures during a news conference at the Brazil Central Bank headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic recovery from the depths of the coronavirus shock is still on track to be one of the fastest among emerging markets, with private sector forecasts likely to be revised up further, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an online live event hosted by the real estate developer umbrella group Abrainc, Campos Neto also said the service sector is recovering more slowly and structural unemployment could rise in the near term before falling again.