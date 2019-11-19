Brazil government leader in Senate says administrative reform may be delayed to next year

FILE PHOTO: Minister of National Integration, Fernando Bezerra speaks during a news conference after meeting with President Dilma Rousseff about the natural disasters that occurred in Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra, said on Tuesday that ‘administrative reform’, a plank of the Economy Ministry’s far-reaching legislative agenda, may be pushed back to next year.

The bill, aimed at curbing growth in mandatory federal expenditure by changing the rules for new public sector employees, was due to be unveiled this week, before President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that it would likely be delayed.