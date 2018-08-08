Brazil could delay public sector pay hike until 2020: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s planning ministry proposed to President Michel Temer on Wednesday that public sector employee salary raises due in 2019 be put off until the following year, to help reduce the budget deficit, a government official said.

The decision, which would exclude the armed forces, could save the government an estimated 6.9 billion reais ($1.8 billion) in next year’s budget, said the source with knowledge of the matter but who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.