Brazil's Sao Paulo state hopes to sell $1.1 billion in assets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state hopes to sell at least 4 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in state assets as it aims to shore up government finances, state Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.
Meirelles, formerly the federal government’s finance minister under ex-President Michel Temer, said that the most obvious targets for sale include water utility company Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (Sabesp), prisons and roadway concessions.
Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Grant McCool