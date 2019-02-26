Brazil's Sao Paulo state hopes to sell $1.1 billion in assets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state hopes to sell at least 4 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in state assets as it aims to shore up government finances, state Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles, formerly the federal government’s finance minister under ex-President Michel Temer, said that the most obvious targets for sale include water utility company Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (Sabesp), prisons and roadway concessions.