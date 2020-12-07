Brazil economy ministry says it opposes any proposal to weaken spending cap rule

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks next Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy ministry said in a statement on Monday that it is against any proposal that aims to make the country’s spending ceiling more flexible, even if only temporarily.

The spending cap is a key fiscal rule limiting the growth in public spending to the previous year’s rate of inflation. Earlier Monday, local media reported that some budgets could be exempt for a year from the ceiling. Many economists expect the ceiling to be broken soon due to record spending.