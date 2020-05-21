Brazil emergency measures to have 4.7% of GDP impact on budget: official

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency measures to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic will have a 344.6 billion reais ($62 billion) impact on this year’s primary budget balance, worth 4.7% of gross domestic product, according to an Economy Ministry presentation on Thursday.

Outlining details of the presentation to reporters in Brasilia, ministry officials also said emergency payments for low-paid, informal workers will total 151.5 billion reais, more than previously announced.

($1 = 5.57 reais)