May 21, 2020

Brazil emergency measures to have 4.7% of GDP impact on budget: official

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency measures to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic will have a 344.6 billion reais ($62 billion) impact on this year’s primary budget balance, worth 4.7% of gross domestic product, according to an Economy Ministry presentation on Thursday.

Outlining details of the presentation to reporters in Brasilia, ministry officials also said emergency payments for low-paid, informal workers will total 151.5 billion reais, more than previously announced.

($1 = 5.57 reais)

Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

