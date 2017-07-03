FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts June trade surplus $7.2 billion, higher than estimates
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 3, 2017 / 6:38 PM / a month ago

Brazil posts June trade surplus $7.2 billion, higher than estimates

2 Min Read

Workers load containers onto trucks from a cargo ship at a port in Jaragua do Sul, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, October 22, 2015.Paulo Prada

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's trade surplus fell less than expected and remained near an all-time high in June, government data showed on Monday, as strong sales of agricultural goods, oil and automobiles helped the economy exit a deep recession.

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.195 billion last month, the second largest on record and the biggest ever for the month of June.

Exports totaled $19.788 billion and imports $12.593 billion.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7 billion, according to the median forecast, following a record-high surplus of $7.661 billion in May.

Brazil's growing trade surplus has helped keep a steady flow of dollars coming into the recession-hit country, limiting currency losses amid an escalating political crisis.

Economists expect an all-time-high trade surplus of $58.75 billion this year, up from $47.7 billion in 2016, according to a survey released earlier Monday. The central bank forecasts a trade surplus of $54 billion.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $36.219 billion between January and June, also a record for the period.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe

