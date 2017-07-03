FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government raises 2017 trade surplus forecast to $60 billion
July 3, 2017 / 7:13 PM / in 3 months

Brazil government raises 2017 trade surplus forecast to $60 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday raised its forecast for the 2017 trade surplus to $60 billion from $55 billion, brightening the outlook for a still-fragile economic recovery from the country’s deepest recession in decades.

Latin America’s largest economy posted a trade surplus of $36.219 billion between January and June, the trade ministry said on Monday, boosted by strong sales of agricultural goods, oil and automobiles.

Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler

