Brazil posts $1.2 billion trade surplus in February

FILE PHOTO: Bulk Carrier 'Discoverer' unloads U.S. soybeans at the port of Paranagua, Brazil, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.2 billion in February, figures showed on Monday, more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $900 million surplus, but around half of the $2.3 billion surplus in the same month last year.

Exports in February totaled $16.2 billion and imports were $15.0 billion, the ministry said, adding that total trade flows of $31.2 billion in the month were up more than 8% from a year earlier.