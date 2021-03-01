Brazil posts $1.2 billion trade surplus in February

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.2 billion in February, figures showed on Monday, more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $900 million surplus, but around half of the $2.3 billion surplus in the same month last year.
Exports in February totaled $16.2 billion and imports were $15.0 billion, the ministry said, adding that total trade flows of $31.2 billion in the month were up more than 8% from a year earlier.
Reporting by Jamie McGeever
