BRASILIA (Reuters) - Formal unemployment insurance claims in Brazil in the first two weeks of May rose to 504,313, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, a rise of 76.2% from the same period a year earlier and a clear sign of the hit to jobs from the coronavirus crisis.

The year-to-date total to mid-May was also up from a year ago, by 9.6% to 2.84 million claims, a ministry presentation showed.