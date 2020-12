FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he adjusts his protective face mask during a ceremony launching a program to expand access to credit at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he would sign a decree later on Wednesday raising the national minimum wage by 5.26% to 1,100 reais ($211.80) per month beginning on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he would make the change via a temporary decree that requires Congressional approval to take permanent effect.