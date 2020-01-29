Brazil government posts 2019 primary budget deficit of 95.07 billion reais, 1.3% of GDP: Treasury

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Ecoporto terminal at the Port of Santos in Santos, Brazil July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 14.64 billion reais ($3.47 billion) in December, the Treasury said on Wednesday, meaning the deficit for the year came in at 95.07 billion reais.

The monthly figure was less than the 3.5 billion reais surplus median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, while the 2019 shortfall before interest payments are taken into account was the equivalent to 1.3% of gross domestic product.