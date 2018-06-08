Brazil primary deficit 5 billion reais for January-April

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s primary deficit for the central government was 5 billion reais for January to April, undershooting expectations of a 27 billion reais deficit, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Friday.

Almeida said the recent truckers strike that upended the country’s economy led to 9.5 billion reais in unforeseen government spending due to measures to end the protest, but Congress’ move to eliminate certain tax relief programs in response will generate roughly 9 billion reais in 2019 revenue.