Brazil's central bank chief eyes 'micro' policies to get credit flowing

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will focus on an agenda of ‘micro’ measures and initiatives rather than macroeconomic policies to get credit and lending flowing, the head of the bank said on Monday.

Reinforcing a stance he has taken since assuming office at the end of February, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto told an audience in Sao Paulo that simplifying regulation and making it easier for firms to access financial markets and raise capital were critical to boosting investment and growth.

Even though the benchmark Selic interest rate is at a record low 6.50%, “funds are not flowing” through the economy as they should, he noted.