Brazil's Guedes says government measures have saved 10 million jobs

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during a press conference to announce economic measures due the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has spent 700 billion reais ($143 billion), more than any emerging country, in emergency crisis-fighting measures, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that 10 million formal jobs have been saved.

Speaking at government cabinet meeting broadcast on TV, Guedes also said emergency aid for informal workers will be extended for two months, a period which will be used to prepare the country for a return to work with extra safety measures.