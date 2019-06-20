Goldman Sachs changes Brazil interest rate call, now sees aggressive easing

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday changed its forecast for Brazilian interest rates, lowering its year-end call for the central bank’s benchmark Selic rate to a new low of 5.50% compared with its previous forecast of 6.50%.

In a note to clients sent shortly after the central bank left the Selic rate on hold at its current record low of 6.50%, Alberto Ramos, Goldman’s head of Latin American research, said the rate-cutting cycle will start in September with a 25-basis point cut, although he could not rule out a 50-bps cut in July.

Ramos cited several factors behind the new call, including a persistently weak domestic economy, deteriorating consumer and business sentiment indicators, softer inflation and inflation expectations, and Wednesday’s dovish lurch from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“We expect the Selic rate to reach a new record-low of 5.5% by December and to remain at that level throughout 2020,” Ramos wrote, predicting a quarter percentage point cut in September, half a point in October and another 25 basis points in December.

Virtually the only thing keeping the central bank from easing policy, or at least signaling it is ready to ease, is the uncertainty surrounding pension reform, as the bank’s rate-setting committee known as Copom also alluded to in its statement on Wednesday.

But if a solid enough pension reform bill is passed in the lower house of Congress before Copom’s next meeting on July 30-31, then the door will be open for the rate-cutting cycle to begin, Ramos said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Copom left the Selic rate on hold at 6.50%, as expected.