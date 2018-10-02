Brazil's powerful farm lobby endorses far-right presidential candidate Bolsonaro

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s congressional farm lobby, which represents the country’s powerful agribusiness sector in both houses, on Tuesday endorsed far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the front-runner ahead of Sunday’s election.

National flags and shirts with the image of Brazil's presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro are seen for sale in front of Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA), a lobby whose members account for more than a third of the lower house and a quarter of the Senate seats, said in a statement it would unite efforts to avoid the return to power of “candidates linked to corruption schemes and the deepening of Brazil’s economic crisis.”