FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 16, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro vows to uphold central bank independence on rate-setting

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential frontrunner said on Tuesday that if he wins this month’s election, the country’s central bank will maintain independence in setting interest rates and operate without any political interference.

The former army captain, who has a healthy lead in the polls over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad, added that he thought the current pension reform bill was unlikely to be approved in Congress, and that he would undertake his own, with possible tweaks to military pensions.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.