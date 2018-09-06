Brazil candidate Bolsonaro's surgery was successful: running mate

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has undergone “successful” surgery for injuries suffered in a stabbing at a campaign stop on Thursday, his running mate General Hamilton Mourão told Reuters by telephone.

Bolsonaro’s son Flavio said his father was stable after suffering wounds to the liver, lung and intestine. “He lost a lot of blood and arrived in hospital with 100/30 pressure, he was almost dead,” Flavio Bolsonaro said in a tweet.