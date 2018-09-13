FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Brazil candidate Bolsonaro recovering after emergency surgery: hospital

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right and poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was recovering without complications after undergoing emergency surgery on Wednesday, a week after he was stabbed at a campaign rally, the hospital treating him said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro leaves an agribusiness fair in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo

The Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a written statement that late Wednesday’s surgery to repair an obstruction in Bolsonaro’s small intestines was successful and there were no complications.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Bernadette Baum

