Brazil's Bolsonaro threatens to remove government ads from 'lying' media outlets

FILE PHOTO - Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), looks on as he arrives to cast his vote, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he would withdraw government advertising from media outlets he deemed to be “lying”, keeping up pressure on critical outlets after winning the weekend’s presidential election by a landslide.

In an interview on Globo TV’s national evening news, Bolsonaro also said he would like cruscading anti-graft judge Sergio Moro to becoming his justice minister and, eventually, take a seat on the Supreme Court when an opening arose.