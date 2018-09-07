FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro unlikely to return to presidential campaign: son

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s front-running presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is unlikely to return to campaigning before the Oct. 7 first-round vote because of the severity of wounds he suffered in a stabbing attack, his son said on Friday.

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Flavio Bolsonaro said in a video posted on Facebook that his father was in a “delicate situation and has trouble speaking.” He added that the elder Bolsonaro, 63, “probably will not be able to get back in the streets in this campaign. He cannot go to the streets, but we can.”

Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed by an assailant on Thursday during a stopover in his right-wing presidential campaign in Minas Gerais state.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Tom Brown

