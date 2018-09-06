FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Brazil far-right candidate Bolsonaro stabbed, has liver injury: GloboNews TV

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing surgery for a serious injury to his liver, which was perforated when an attacker stabbed him during a campaign rally on Thursday for next month’s election, GloboNews TV reported.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attends a rally in Taguatinga near Brasilia, Brazil September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported earlier that Bolsonaro was having surgery for a perforated liver that caused loss of blood. A spokeswoman for the hospital in the city of Juiz de Fora confirmed to Reuters that Bolsonaro was undergoing surgery, but gave no details.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Grant McCool

