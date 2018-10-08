FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bolsonaro in talks with Brazil lawmakers for support in Congress

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he was already in talks with other lawmakers in Congress to gain support if he wins a second-round run-off later this month, as his party would not be able to govern alone.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casts his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Speaking the day after he came just shy of a first-round victory in Brazil’s most polarized election in decades, Bolsonaro also said he would stick with his Wall Street-friendly economic advisor Paulo Guedes, adding that he would hew to his hard line message and not become a “peace and love” candidate.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Maria Clara Pestre; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

