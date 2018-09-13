FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 2:23 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro has emergency surgery

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right and poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro underwent emergency surgery late on Wednesday to repair adhesions in his intestinal walls, the Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro leaves an agribusiness fair in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo

Bolsonaro was stabbed by an assailant last week at a campaign rally and has been in the hospital since.

Neither Bolsonaro’s campaign team nor his son, Eduardo, responded to requests for comment.

The stabbing of Bolsonaro has knocked him out of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 7 first-round vote in Latin America’s biggest country.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Toni Reinhold

