BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s front-running far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, still recovering from a near fatal stabbing, said on Friday he intends to resume campaigning on Oct. 12, five days after the first-round vote.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro listens to the national anthem during a meeting with women in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo

If no candidate obtains at least 50 percent of the vote in the first round, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on Oct. 28.