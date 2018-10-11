FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's leading candidate Bolsonaro confirms Guedes would be economy minister

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that if elected in the Oct. 28 runoff ballot, he would name banker Paulo Guedes as economy minister to oversee a “super ministry” combining the current finance, planning and development portfolios.

Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is pictured during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Speaking to journalists after meeting with members of his Social Liberal Party, the far-right politician said he would appoint retired army general Augusto Heleno Pereira as defense minister, and congressman Onyx Lorenzoni as chief of staff. He also said that conservative agriculture leader Nabhan Garcia would not be the eventual head of another ministry combining the current agriculture and environment ministries.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Richard Chang

