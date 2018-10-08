FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 1:04 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Presidential front-runner pledges to shrink Brazilian state

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate pledged to slash the size of the state, reduce payroll taxes and privatize many state companies in remarks celebrating his commanding lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad in Sunday’s first-round vote.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casts his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

In a video streamed live over social media with economic advisor Paulo Guedes sitting by his side, Bolsonaro, who will face Haddad in an Oct. 28 runoff vote, said he would have clinched the race with a majority of votes on Sunday if it were not for faulty voting machines.

Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

