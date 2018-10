A supporter of Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, celebrates in front of Bolsonaro's condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Chile on his first international trip, the newly elected leader’s future chief of staff told Reuters on Monday.

Bolsonaro agreed with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to make the trip as soon as he has recovered fully from a stabbing at a campaign event last month, according to Congressman Onyx Lorenzoni, who is overseeing transition efforts in Brazil.