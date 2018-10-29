China offers congratulations to new Brazil president

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Monday offered congratulations to Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, after the far-right lawmaker won the Brazilian election in a dramatic swing away from the left in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remark at a regular news briefing.

In the run-up to the election, Bolsonaro had portrayed China, its largest trading partner, as a predator looking to dominate key sectors of its economy.